Bharatpur, March 10: A 22-month-old boy, named Kanha, tragically lost his life following a hernia operation at a private hospital in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. The child was declared brain dead after allegedly being administered an incorrect injection prior to the operation on March 5. He passed away during treatment at a Jaipur hospital on Friday.

According to a report in TOI, the boy's family, residents of Konthara village in UP's Mathura district, have lodged a complaint against the hospital owner, Dr. Govind Gupta. The Mathura Gate police station has registered a case in response to the complaint.

According to SHO Karan Singh, the family arrived in Bharatpur on March 5. The operation was scheduled for the same evening. Post the administration of the anaesthesia injection in Kanha's arm and spinal cord, his pupils were observed to be dilated.

Despite attempts by the operation theatre staff to revive the child, they were unsuccessful. The doctor informed the family that the child’s brain function had ceased and advised them to immediately transport the child to Jaipur, which they promptly did.

Upon admission to a private hospital in Jaipur, the doctor informed the family that the child was brain dead, with minimal chances of survival.

