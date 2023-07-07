New Delhi, July 7: Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday dubbed the Gujarat High Court upholding the session court's order and denying a stay on party leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in "Modi surname" defamation case a "travesty of justice". Gandhi has chosen the path of truth, of fearlessness and of seeking accountability from those in citadels of power, he said.

In a tweet, Surjewala said, "Travesty of justice. Instead of punishing ‘Bank Fraudsters’ like Nirav Modi, Ami Modi, Neeshal Modi, Mehul Choksi and ilk, the 'messenger' exposing the deceit and swindling of public money is being punished." "Rahul Gandhi has chosen the path of truth, of righteousness, of fearlessness & of seeking accountability from those in citadels of power. We will tread upon the path of truth and righteousness, come what may... Stayamev Jayate," Surjewala added.

Randeep Singh Surjewala Tweets Over Gujarat High Court's Order on Rahul Gandhi:

Travesty of justice ! Instead of punishing ‘Bank Fraudsters’ like Nirav Modi, Ami Modi, Neeshal Modi, Mehul Choksi & ilk, the “messenger” exposing the deceit & swindling of public money is being punished. Sh. Rahul Gandhi has chosen the path of truth, of righteousness, of… pic.twitter.com/HywkyQl4Yz — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba said that the decision of the Gujarat High Court is not a setback. "Rahul Gandhi has always said 'daro mat' (be fearless) and we will fight and win. We all know why Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a MP because he raised the issue of Rs 20,000 crore in shell companies and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Even without holding any post, he had visited the violence-hit Manipur whereas the Prime Minister is still silent on it. He also met the Governor appealing for peace, she said.

The BJP felt threatened after a sea of people assembled in Telangana for a public meeting. Gandhi's soaring popularity has also unsettled them, hence they have tried to silence his voice in Parliament, Lamba said. "We will fight in court," she added. Meanwhile, hundreds of Congress workers assembled and raised slogans against the Centre at the party headquarters, where the security has been tightened in view of the Gujarat High Court's verdict.

