New Delhi, Jul 31: A proposal for the installation of the tallest flagpole at Imphal for hoisting the national flag has been received from the Manipur government, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

He was asked whether any proposal is pending with the government for the installation of the world's tallest national flagpole, to which he replied in the affirmative.

"A proposal for installation of tallest flag pole at Imphal for hoisting the national flag has been received from state government of Manipur," he said.

"State government of Manipur has been asked to revisit their proposal and submit the details for consideration of Ministry of Culture," Reddy added.