Patna, December 6: A man in Bihar's East Champaran district allegedly strangled his wife and two children on Wednesday and fled, police said. The accused is identified as Arvind Yadav, a native of Ramagya village under Kesaria police station in the district. "We have learnt about the triple murder and reached the crime scene immediately. The deceased are identified as Renu Devi, 24, her 4-year-old son Raja Babu and two-year-old son Rishabh Kumar," DSP, Chakia range Satyendra Kumar, said. Bihar Shocker: Three-Year-Old Toddler Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted in Khagaria, in Serious Condition.

"During preliminary investigation, it appeared Arvind Yadav committed the crime. He is a criminal minded person and also served a jail term in one case lodged in Sahabganj police station in the district. He has a family dispute with his wife. The accused was demanding dowry which her parents were unable to fulfill. Bihar Shocker: Newly-Appointed Teacher Kidnapped by ‘Pakrauwa Gang’, Forcibly ‘Married’ in Vaishali.

"We have constituted a team for the purpose of nabbing the accused. An FIR of murder has been registered in Kesaria police station in the district," he said.

