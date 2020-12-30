New Delhi, December 30: Trivendra Singh Rawat is likely to get discharged from the hospital in a few days. The Uttarakhad Chief Minister was shifted to AIIMS,Delhi from the Doon Hospital on Monday, where he is being treated for a lung infection. He was admitted to Doon Hospital on Sunday due to fever and mild infection in the lungs. Trivendra Singh Rawat Tests COVID-19 Positive, Uttarakhand CM Has No Symptoms.

"The health of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is improving and he can be discharged from AIIMS, Delhi soon," said Dr NS Bisht, Rawat's physician while speaking to news agency ANI. The Uttarakhand CM had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18 and went into home isolation soon after. Taking to Twitter, Rawat had urged the people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19. Trivendra Singh Rawat Health Update: Uttarakhand CM Being Shifted to AIIMS in Delhi From Dehradun’s Doon Hospital After Developing Chest Infection.

With 317 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, the total COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand stands at 90,167. Among the new cases, the maximum of 128 were reported from Dehradun, followed by 48 from Nainital, 38 from Uttarkashi, 25 from Pithoragarh, 22 from Haridwar, 12 from Pauri and Tehri each, 11 from Champawat, eight from Udham Singh Nagar, six from Almora, five from Chamoli and two from Rudraprayag district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).