Dehradun, December 18: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). In a tweet, Trivendra Singh Rawat said he is asymptomatic and doing fine. He added he is isolating himself and urged those who came in his contact recently to get isolated and tested for COVID-19. JP Nadda Tests COVID-19 Positive, BJP President Tweets to Confirm, Says Will Remain in Home Isolation.

"My corona test was done today. The report came positive. I am doing fine and don't have symptoms. Under doctors' advisement, I am under isolation at home. I urge those who came in my contact in the past few days to go into isolation and get tested," the Chief Minister tweeted. A total of 84,689 people have contracted coronavirus so far in Uttarakhand. COVID-19 Vaccine Preparations at War Footing in Uttarakhand.

Trivendra Singh Rawat Tests COVID-19 Positive:

आज मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया था और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है और symptoms भी नहीं हैं।अतः डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर मैं होम आइसोलेशन में रहूँगा। मेरा सभी से अनुरोध है, कि जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) December 18, 2020

Coronavirus Cases in Uttarakhand:

Uttarakhand reported 620 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. Nine patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's death toll to 1,384. Presently, there are 6,062 active cases in the state. As many as 77,243 people have recovered so far.

