Mumbai, February 20: In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a 33-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after her husband called her "fat". The shocking incident took place in Mumbai's Byculla area. After the incident came to light, the police booked the husband and his sister based on the complaint of the deceased woman's mother. The deceased woman has been identified as Tehmina Aslam Kande.

Husband Calls Wife 'Fat'

According to a report in the Indian Express, Kande ended her life on February 14, at her mother's place, when her mother, Raziya Wasim Ansari (69), went out of the house. An officer said that the woman had slipped into depression as she suspected her of getting married to another woman as she was unable to conceive a child. Police officials said that Tehmina Aslam Kande married Aslam Kande (43) in January 2016. Loan Fraud in Mumbai: Man Forges His Aadhar Card and Other Documents, Replaces Father’s Name With Employer’s To Take Rs 26 Lakh Loan; Booked.

After their wedding, the couple moved out due to their everyday conflict with Aslam’s parents over household chores. Later, fights started taking between them too. During one such fight, the husband claimed that Tehmina's failing mental condition incited her to fight with him over petty issues. One day, Aslam even dropped her off at her mother's place after a quarrel.

Son-in-Law Forbid Daughter From Using Social Media

When her mother questioned her, Tehmina said that her husband used to beat her and never took her out on vacation. She also said that Aslam gave her very little money for her personal use. Her mother alleged that although her daughter returned home, her husband continued to harass her. "He suspected her of having an affair and would put up a partition of clothes in the house whenever she was at home," she added. Child for ‘Sale’ in Mumbai: Police Rescue One-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Sold to Couple in Raigad District for Rs 40,000; Seven Including Boy’s Parents Booked.

The deceased woman's mother also alleged that Aslam forbade his daughter from using social media. She further claimed that her son-in-law used to taunt her daughter, saying, "Tu moti hai, dikhne me achhi nahi hai, tumhe kapde pehanne ka dhang nahi hai", as she had a healthier physique. Besides, the husband has also been accused of taunting his wife over her inability to conceive a child. The husband and his sister have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2024 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).