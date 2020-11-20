Vijayawada, November 20: The river festival of Tungabhadra Pushkaram in Andhra Pradesh will be held from November 20 to December 1, 2020. The 'Pushkaram' for River Tungabhadra will be held for a period of 12 days beginning on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas said on Thursday. Srinivas said that the river festival will start at around 1:21 pm on Friday and that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the traditional pooja rituals to be held at Kurnool. You can watch the live streaming of the Puja on the first day of Tungabhadra Pushkaram here.

The Tungabhadra river which spans across four states — Telangana, Andhra, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Pushkaralu, which is celebrated once in 12 years, this year begins on November 20 and will end on December 1.

Watch Live Streaming of Tungabhadra Pushkaram 2020 Puja:

For the celebration of the river festival, 23 ghats have been set up in Kurnool district, 7 in Kurnool city, 8 in Mantralayam, 5 in Kodumuru, 2 in Emmiganur and one in Nandikotkur town. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the devotees are not allowed to take holy dips in the river. The Minister informed that instead, showers have been arranged at the ghats in accordance with the guidelines of the Central government and urged the devotees to cooperate in this regard. Reports inform that as many as 350 'purohits' have been made available for devotees.

The devotees will be allowed from 6 am to 6 pm only. A total number of 23 in-charges are deployed for hassle-free conduct of Pushkarams. A free e-ticket booking facility is made available by which the devotees can book tickets online or current booking is also available. Devotees will be informed about time slots for prayers and the ghat details.

