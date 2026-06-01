Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI at Former District Judge Giribala Singh’s Residence Recreates Victim’s Final Moments Using Dummy (Watch Videos)

Bhopal, June 1: Intensifying its investigation into the alleged suicide of model-actor Twisha Sharma, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday reached accused Giribala Singh’s residence in Bhopal with a human-sized dummy to recreate the crime scene linked to her death on May 12. The CBI officials were seen at Giribala's Katara Hills residence to verify the sequence of events and examine whether the statements of the accused matched the physical evidence collected during the investigation.

Forensic experts were also present during the recreation of the scene. Investigators were examining the body positioning, ligature points, height measurements, and the layout of the room, according to sources. The agency is also comparing witness statements with forensic findings gathered from the spot. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Former Judge Giribala Singh Arrested by CBI in Connection With Daughter-in-Law’s Alleged Dowry Death.

CBI at Giribala Singh’s Residence in Bhopal Recreates Twisha Sharma’s Final Moments

#WATCH | Twisha Sharma death case | As part of their ongoing investigation, CBI brings Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, to her residence in Bhopal, where Twisha died by suicide. pic.twitter.com/LGdsggo47e — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 1, 2026

VIDEO | Twisha Sharma death case: CBI team recreates crime scene at accused Giribala Singh's residence in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/aVJzW9ZPwa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2026

Giribala Singh was also brought to the scene of the crime. The probe has now expanded to several aspects connected to the case. The CBI officials may also question doctors and mental health professionals who had interacted with Twisha Sharma before her death.

The doctor who had reportedly advised Twisha to undergo an abortion has already been summoned by the agency for questioning. Meanwhile, investigators have gathered important information regarding Samarth Singh’s movements after the FIR was registered on May 15. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Bhopal Court Sends Former Judge Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh to CBI Custody Till June 2 for Interrogation.

The probe has revealed that he remained in Bhopal for nearly three days after the case was filed and could not immediately leave the city. The CBI is now examining his activities during that period.

Officials are checking phone records, locations visited, and the people he contacted while allegedly absconding. Investigators are also probing whether he received any assistance during that time. Notably, Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh are currently in CBI custody till June 2 and are likely to be produced before a court on Tuesday.

The case was transferred to the CBI following allegations of lapses in the initial investigation. Police personnel continue to guard Giribala Singh’s residence to preserve the crime scene and prevent tampering with evidence.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).