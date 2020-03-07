Uddhav Thackeray, Family to Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya

File image of Uddhav Thackeray | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Ayodhya, March 7: As Maharashtra's coalition government completes 100 days in office, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya town of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday afternoon to pay obeisance at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple here.

Thackeray along with his family is slated to visit the temple around 4.30 pm. The 'Saryu Aarti' ritual as well any public meeting of Thackeray have been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus scare. Ram Temple in Ayodhya Will Be Constructed by L&T, Says VHP Vice-President Champat Rai.

His party colleague, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, is already in the Uttar Pradesh town for the last five days to oversee the arrangements for the visit of Thackeray and his family. A group of Shiv Sena workers is also stayin put in Ayodhya for the visit.

Thackeray will arrive in Ayodhya via state capital Lucknow. There is a possibility of a meeting of Thackeray with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition formed after the 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra comprises Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sonia Gandhi's Congress, along with Samajwadi Party, Peasants and Workers Party of India, Prahar Janshakti Party and Independent MLAs.