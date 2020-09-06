Mumbai, September 6: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday received a phone call threatening to blow up his residence "Matoshree". The threat call was allegedly given by Dawood Ibrahim gang from Dubai on a landline number. After the threat call, security outside Matoshree has been increased. Bal Thackeray Told Family to Vacate Matoshree Following Threat of Terrorist Attack in 1989, Claims Narayan Rane in His Book.

Speaking to a private news channel, Minister of State for Home Affairs Shambhuraje Desai said that they are Shiv Sainiks and are not afraid of such threats. He added that those who had given threat would not be spared. BMC Denies Sealing of Area Around Matoshree, Residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray, After Tea Vendor Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Reports of Threats Given to Uddhav Thackeray to Blow up His Residence:

Maharashtra CM Uddhav thackeray receives death threats. Sources say that Uddhav Thackeray received death threat call on his landline number and Dawood's name was taken on call. Mumbai Police begins probe in case. — Amit Kotecha (@The_Scouser_) September 6, 2020

According to reports, the crime branch of Mumbai Police has already started an investigation in the case. The police are now tracing the location of the threat call.

