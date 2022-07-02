Mumbai, July 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET Admit Card 2022 for the July examination very soon. Once released, the National Eligibility Test admit card can be downloaded from the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

A few days ago, the National Testing Agency announced the schedule for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. As per the official announcement, the exams will be held on July 8, 9, 11, 12, and August 12, 13, and 14. UGC NET 2022: UGC NET Exams To Be Held in July and August, Admit Cards Expected To Release Soon.

Candidates who are appearing for the UGC NET 2022 exams can download the admit card by following the simple steps given below.

Steps to download UGC NET Admit Card 2022:

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link

Enter your login details and click on submit

Your UGC NET admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for reference

This year, the UGC NET 2022 exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and end at 12 noon while the second shift will begin at 3 pm and end at 6 pm. The exam is for 180 minutes or 3 hours.

It must be noted that there is no break in between Paper I and Paper 2. The NTA merged both, the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles, into a single exam.

