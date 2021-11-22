New Delhi, November 22: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the admit cards for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The admit cards have been released for UGC NET Day 4, Day 5 and Day 6 exams. Candidates can download the UGC NET hall tickets on the official website of the NTA - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The exams will be conducted following COVID-19 protocols on November 24, 25 and 26. Candidates need to login with their credentials to download the admit card. The exams will be held for subjects, including Commerce, Tamil, Computer Science and Applications and Visual arts. UP TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at updeled.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link – “Download admit card now.”

Candidates need to enter their login credentials.

The admit card would be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the hall ticket for future references.

Admit cards carry important information, including reporting time, address of the examination centre and other important information regarding the exam. According to reports, a total of 12.67 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the UGC NET 2021 examination for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The examinations are being conducted after 17 months. UGC NET will be held for 41 subjects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2021 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).