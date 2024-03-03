New Delhi, March 3: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) recommended the government to inquire and take appropriate action against the Ullu App alleging that the App is distributing obscene and objectionable material through its content to its subscribers. NCPCR wrote to the Ministry of Electronics and Information and requested to provide information in regard to the regulations and policy certification governing such apps.

"The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) (hereinafter referred to as 'the Commission') is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 to protect the child rights and other related matters in the Country. The Commission is further mandated to monitor the Proper and effective implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009," the NCPCR letter said. NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo Writes to Bihar Chief Secretary Over Mapped and Unmapped Madrasas in State.

"The Commission has received a complaint from gems of Bollywood alleging that the 'Ullu App', accessible on both Play Store and iOS mobile platforms, contains extremely obscene and objectionable content secretively to its subscribers, including children. The App is easily accessible on Google and Apple and does not seem to have any KYC requirement for downloading or viewing any content it makes available to its private group," it added.

Alleging that there are specific shows that target school kids with explicit sexual scenes and plotlines, NCPCR said, "It has further been alleged that there are specific shows that target school kids with explicit sexual scenes and plotlines. Screenshots of one of the shows have also been annexed by the complainant where sexual intercourse has been depicted between the school children. A copy of the complaint is enclosed which is self-explanatory." NCPCR Prepares Portal for Rehabilitation of POCSO Case Victims To Improve Conviction Rate; Says Children Not Getting Fundamental Education in Madrassas.

"It has been observed that these applications lack KYC or any other age verification system, making explicit content easily accessible to minors. Such accessibility is deemed to be a direct violation of Section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012," it added.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, the Commission said, "The Commission has taken cognizance of the complaint w/s. 13(1) G) of CPCR Act, 2005. Considering the gravity of the situation, the Commission wis. 13 of CPCR Act, 2005 recommends your good office to inquire into the present matter and take appropriate action against the Ullu App, Google Play Store and iOS as per the law. Additionally, you are also requested to provide information regarding the regulations and policy certification governing such apps."

"Furthermore, it is also requested that stringent measures be implemented to 'mandate Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures for all such applications streaming these types of videos available on Google Play Store and iOS as per the law to protect the children from accessing such Apps," it added.

