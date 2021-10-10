Mumbai, October 10: The Union Bank Of India on Sunday withdrew a controversial "Navaratri colour dress code circular" after facing backlash from bank employees' union and netizens. The circular drew flak from netizens after it went viral on social media. As per the circular, the employees will have to pay a penalty of Rs 200 for violating the dress code guidelines.

The circular was issued by AR Raghavendra, general manager, Digitisation Department of the Union Bank Of India's central office in Mumbai. It also mandated a daily group photograph of all employees wearing clothes as per the dress code. Union Bank of India Circular Allegedly Asking Employees To Pay Rs 200 Penalty for Not Dressing-Up As Per Nine Colors of Navratri Days Goes Viral!

Here Is The Tweet:

Why Union matters? A short story from Union Bank of India. pic.twitter.com/6948Pf08xf — Aparna (@chhuti_is) October 9, 2021

The notice was issued on October 1. Notably, All India Union Bank Employees Federation wrote a letter to the CEO of the bank. In the letter, the federation said that Navarati is religious festival and should be observed privately.

