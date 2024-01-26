New Delhi, January 26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will equal the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai when she presents her sixth straight budget on February 1. Union Budget 2024-25: What Is Interim Budget? How Is It Different From the Annual Budget? All You Need To Know About.

Sitharaman, the first full-time woman finance minister of the country, has presented five full budgets since July 2019 and will present an interim or vote-on-account budget next week. Union Budget 2024-25: From Changes in Income Tax Slabs to Increased Deduction Limits and More, List of Changes Common Man Expects From Interim Budget.

With the presentation of interim budget on February 1, Sitharaman will surpass the records of her predecessors like Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, who had presented five budgets in a row.