United States Used Mahatma Basaveshwar's Image on $100 Currency Note? Morphed Image Goes Viral With Fake Claim; Here's The Truth

Mumbai, June 29: With the advent of social media, fake news are spreading like a wildfire. One such fake news claimed that the image of Mahatma Basaveshwar is used on USD 100 currency note. The photo of the note with Mahatma Basaveshwar image is going viral. The post, which is in Marathi, claimed that the United States honoured Mahatma Basaveshwar by putting his photo on the note. The post further claimed tha Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also thanked the US for the gesture.

However, the viral post is fake, and the image of USD 100 note with of Mahatma Basaveshwar's image is morphed. According to News Meter, the image of the fake USD 100 currency note was created using a website called "pho.to". People can create customised $100 bill with their images. Mumbai's Mithi River Filled With Garbage And Plastic Waste? Old Image From Philippines Goes Viral With False Claim.

Notably, the bill number used in the viral image is the same as other customised bills displayed on the website. The US did not use Mahatma Basaveshwar's image on USD 100 currency note. PM Modi had also not thanked the US for using the image of the Indian philosopher on the currency note. Centre Considering to Bifurcate Uttar Pradesh in 2-3 Parts? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth.

Jagajyoti, popularly known as Mahatma Basaveshwar, was a 12th-century Lingayat saint. He was also an Indian statesman, philosopher, poet and social reformer. He spread social awareness through his poetry, popularly known as Vachanaas. Mahatma Basaveshwar was a Hindu Shaivite.

LatestLY advises people should verify news before sharing on their social media handles.

