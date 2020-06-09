Unlock 1 New Guidelines for Central Government Employees of DARPG: Wash Hands Every 30 Minutes, Not More Than 20 Officials in Offices at a Time; Check List

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 9: The government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for officials and staffers of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), a department of the Central Government to prevent spread of COVID-19. The decision has been taken by the Centre after several officials in various Central Government Ministries/Departments have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The Centre has asked employees of the DARPG to adhere to social distancing norms and other protocols. The offices will have to follow the stringent guidelines issued by the government to control the spread of the highly viral disease.

As a part of the 'Unlock 1', restaurants, shopping malls, hotels and religious places reopened on Monday after nearly two and a half months of nationwide lockdown. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,987 New COVID-19 Cases And 331 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 2.6 Lakh.

Check List of Guidelines:

Take a Look at the Guidelines for Central Government employees:

Only asymptomatic staff will be allowed. Any employee with mild cough, cold needs to stay at home Officers/staffers staying in containment zones should not come to office and stay at home till the containment area is de-notified. Not more than 20 officials can be present at offices at a time and rosters will be fixed accordingly. Remaining staff to work from home Face mask and face shields have to be worn inside the office throughout the working hours. Strict action will be taken against those not following the guidelines. Used marks and gloves shall be discarded in yellow coloured bio medical waste bin only. Strict action will be taken against people throwing masks and bins in normal waste bins. Face-to-face meetings, discussions and talks to be avoided as much as possible. Officers will use Video conferencing, intercoms, phones for communication Hand washing in every half an hour is must to prevent the spread of coronavirus Frequently touched places such as electric switches, elevators, door knobs, hand rails, washroom fixtures shall be cleaned every one hour

In India, the total COVID-19 tally recorded its highest-ever single-day spike with 9,987 new cases in past 24 hours, a Health Ministry data revealed. Of the total cases, as many as 1,29,917 are active whereas 1,29,215 persons have been cured, one patient migrated and discharged, and 7,466 fatalities recorded so far.

At least 331 corona patients died in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total fatalities to 7,466. With the latest spike, India is now the fifth most corona-affected country as it overtook Spain on Sunday. It is behind the United Kingdom, which has a total of 2,88,834 cases.