New Delhi, August 3: From Wednesday, August 5, Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will reopen their doors for the general public after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the third phase of unlocking or unlock 3. To restart yoga institutes and gyms, the Health Ministry has issued the guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, yoga institutes and gyms should adopt generic precautionary measures in addition to specific measures to be taken yoga institutes and gymnasiums to prevent COVID-19 spread. India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 18 Lakh Mark With 52,972 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 38,135.

Guidelines to Be Followed by Yoga Institutes and Gymnasiums:

All yoga institutes and gymnasiums in containment zones shall remain closed for public. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up. All yoga institutes and gymnasiums shall comply with all health-related guideline/SOP/notification issued by the Union/State Government from time to time. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces. Organizations managing the yoga institutes and gymnasiums shall advise all members, visitors & staff accordingly. Individuals must maintain 6 feet and use face covers/masks. All areas within the premises shall be disinfected using clinically approved disinfectants. Calculate the maximum capacity per session based on redesigned spaces. Accordingly, schedule the session and inform the members. Appropriate personal protection gears like face covers/masks, visors, hand sanitizers etc. shall be made available by management to the members, visitors & staff. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

Check Complete Guidelines:

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Yoga institutes & gymnasiums. Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to re-open from August 5. pic.twitter.com/sFuXqYBfJU — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in the country has reached to 18,03,696, according to the health ministry. Of the total cases, 5,79,357 cases are active while 1,186,203 individuals have recovered from the infection. Till now, 38,135 deaths have also been reported in the country.

