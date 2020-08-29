New Delhi, August 29: The guidelines for "Unlock 4" was announced by the central government on Saturday. A spree of relaxations were unveiled by the Centre, that will come into effect from September 1 if the state governments decide to approve them. Major curbs lifted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) includes the permission to resume metro rails from September 7, and convene political and religious congregations from September 21. India's COVID-19 Stats: 0.29% Patients on Ventilators, 1.93% in ICU, 2.88% on Oxygen Support, Says Govt.

International air travel remains disallowed, whereas, swimming pools and cinema halls would also continue to remain shut till at least September 30. Schools, colleges and other educational institutes were not granted the permission to resume operations even as several examinations are set to be conducted next month.

"All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones: (i) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatre) and similar places. (ii) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA," said the statement issued by the Government of India.

"Social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, from September 21," it further added.

Metro Rail to be Allowed From September 7

Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA: Govt of India pic.twitter.com/rCPe7dzEOH — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

In a bid to ensure maximum opening up of the economy, the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry stated that the state governments cannot implement lockdown outside containment zones without prior approval from the Centre.

"State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government," the statement read.

The Centre has also barred the states and union territories from banning inter-state movement of goods and people. "There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements," the guidelines added.

Schools to Remain Shut

The guidelines issued by the government clearly state that schools would remain closed in all states and union territories. Only students of Class 9 to 12 would be allowed to visit their educational institutes on voluntary basis to receive guidance from their teachers.

"Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians," the Government of India statement added.

