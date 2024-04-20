Prayagraj, April 20: The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education on Saturday announced the board exam results, with the pass percentage for Class 10 at 89.55 and that for Class 12 at 82.60. Rau's IAS Study Circle Congratulates UPSC IAS 2023 Toppers for Remarkable Achievement

"Prachi Nigam of Sitapur district was the Class 10 topper with 98.50 per cent marks. Shubham Verma, also from Sitapur, stood first in the Class 12 exam with 97.80 per cent," Education (Secondary) Director Mahendra Dev told PTI.

The board exams were held between February 22 and March 9 at 8,265 centres. The answer papers were checked between March 16 and 30, board officials said.