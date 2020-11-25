Lucknow, November 25: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the proposal for implementation of the Ganga Expressway project. With an estimated cost of Rs 36,402 Crore. The cabinet headed by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also approved the district-wise alignment of the Expressway.

Apart from this, the proposal for providing free land owned by the Gram Sabha, purchase/acquisition of land, annual budget, loan taken from Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO), process for monetisation of Agra-Lucknow Expressway for raising additional financial resources, selecting technical advisor for adopting toll, operation and transfer method for monetisation of Agra-Lucknow Expressway has also been approved.

For the implementation of the project, it has also been decided that funds will be withdrawn from the treasury after the funds raised from the monetisation of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway has been deposited. Uttar Pradesh Govt Suspends Deputy Commissioner of Mathura on Charges of Gross Indiscipline.

Along with this, a high-powered committee for procedural and operational decisions regarding monetisation of Agra-Lucknow Expressway will be set up. The cabinet also authorised the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take policy decisions on the recommendation of the committee.

With the approval of the process and draft format for inviting Expression of Interest (EOI) from the investors on PPP-Toll model for seeking possibilities for funding the construction of the project, it was also decided that if there is difficulty in executing the work under PPP mode, other options presented by the administrative department will be considered.

Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority has been instructed to perform preparatory operations in time and approval has also been given to take action on the option of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). In addition, SBI Capital Market Limited has been nominated as the financial advisor of the project.

It is to be mentioned that the construction of the Expressway will provide smooth and fast traffic movement from Hardwar to Prayagraj almost parallel to the river Ganga and it will also be helpful in the social and economic development of UP. In addition, the traffic coming through the waterway being constructed from Haldia to Varanasi will be able to travel easily to Delhi and other states via Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, Headed by CM Yogi Adityanath, Green Signals UP Export Policy 2020-2025.

UPEIDA has been designated as the nodal agency for the ownership and execution of the project for the construction of the Ganga Expressway (from Meerut to Prayagraj). The Expressway will start from Meerut – Bulandshahr Road (National Highway No. 334 near Biajuli village) on Prayagraj Bypass of National Highway No.2 (Old National Highway No.2 near Judapur Dandu village) in Prayagraj district and its proximate length is 594 Kms.

Covering Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Prayagraj districts, the Expressway will also create numerous employment opportunities.