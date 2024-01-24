An Appeal

A multitude of devotees from across the country is flocking to Ayodhya Dham, eager to catch a glimpse of their revered deity, Lord Shri Ram Lalla.

Given the extraordinary influx, VIPs and distinguished individuals are kindly urged to notify the local administration, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, or the Uttar Pradesh Government before scheduling their visit to Ayodhya Dham in the upcoming 7 to 10 days. Ram Lalla Idol HD Images for WhatsApp DP and Status: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pics, Greetings and Shree Ram Ji Wallpapers To Celebrate the Historic Moment.

This advance notice is crucial for the convenience and comfort of all concerned, ensuring a seamless experience for everyone involved. Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated.

Jai-Jai Shri Sitaram!

