Lucknow, February 27: On Monday, February 26, two police officials, including a sub-inspector, together with three journalists and a 22-year-old woman were charged with operating a honey-trap gang in Bareilly. The woman was sent by the journalists to meet a local businessman at a hotel in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, according to the police. After the woman exited the room, the businessman was taken to the police station by the three journalists and a police policeman.

SI Saurabh Kumar threatened the businessman at the police station with prosecution under the Pocso Act and false allegations of rape. To settle the dispute, the businessman gave them Rs 2.5 lakh. Gurugram Honeytrap Case: Woman, Man Arrested for Extorting Rs 50,000; Victim Met Accused Through Dating App Bumble, Says Police.

The businessman's family decided to file a complaint against everyone involved when he told them about his experience when he got home. SSP Sushil Chandraban Ghule of Bareilly met with the businessman. According to the businessman's allegation, who lives in the Quila neighbourhood of Bareilly, Sania, policeman Kolendra Kumar, SI Kumar, and journalists Naved Khan, Ghulam Sabir Azad, and Chand Alvi plotted to extort money from him.

According to a report by TOI, Ghule suspended the two police officers and filed a formal complaint against the six defendants. Karnataka Honey Trap Case: Man Projects Wife As Widow, Honey Traps Industrialist To Extort Money; Four Accused Arrested.

The police have filed complaints under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 386 (extortion) against all six defendants. Formerly assigned to the Quila police station, the suspended officers are currently the subject of an inquiry while departmental procedures are carried out, according to Bareilly City SP Rahul Bhati.

