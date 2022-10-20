Azamgarh, October 20: The mutilated body of a missing Dalit girl was found in bushes in Azamgarh on Thursday. The girl had been missing since October 15 and her father had filed the complaint. UP Horror: Delhi Woman Gang-Raped in Ghaziabad, Brutalised Like ‘Nirbhaya’ by Inserting Rod in Private Part; DCW Issues Notice to Police.

The body was found at the Majhauli village by the villagers, who then informed the police. The police along with a fingerprint team and a forensic squad arrived at the spot and collected the evidence. UP Horror: 15-Year-Old Rape Victim Succumbs To Burn Injuries in Etawah; Two Arrested.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and a case has been registered under the SC/ST act. Superintendent of Police in Azamgarh, Rahul Rusia, said a team has been formed to investigate the case and the culprits of the crime will be arrested soon.

