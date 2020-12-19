Lucknow, December 19: A man in Moradabad, along with his brother, was released from jail nearly a fortnight after being arrested for alleged "love jihad". His 22-year-old wife, who was sent to a shelter home after he was sent to jail, has suffered from miscarriage, the ultrasound report has confirmed. Interfaith Marriage in Lucknow Stopped by UP Police, Despite Families Giving Consent, Cops Cite Love Jihad Law.

The case, in western UP's Moradabad, came to the fore earlier this month after police arrested Rashid and his brother Salim for allegedly forcibly converting a girl after marriage. The girl, identified as Pinaki, was a Hindu who married Rashid after both of them fall in love.

Pinaki was pursuing her education in Dehradun, whereas, Rashid was working in the Uttarakhand city. After their marriage, they shifted to Rashid's native place of Moradabad.

Rashid and Salim, arrested 13 days ago, were released after a local court found there is no evidence which could sustain the case against them. The court's assessment was based on the report filed by the police.

The cops learnt from Pinaki that she was not forcibly converted, and had married Rashid under her own free-will. The girl, however, suffered from miscarriage due to the alleged negligence at the shelter home she was shifted to.

Pinaki has alleged that the officials at the Nari Niketan did not provide her immediate help, and rushed her for medical aid only after the condition deteriorated. The doctors have reportedly recommended a treatment to remove an infection from her uterus -- which could lead to further health complications if left unchecked.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).