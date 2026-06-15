UP Minister Sanjay Gangwar’s Nephew Critical After Chinese Manjha Slits Neck on Flyover in Bareilly

A man was seriously injured after allegedly coming into contact with banned Chinese manjha while riding a scooter on a flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Monday, June 15. The victim, Veer Singh Gangwar, nephew of Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Sugarcane Sanjay Gangwar, suffered severe neck injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to local reports, Veer Singh Gangwar was travelling on his scooter when the incident occurred on the Shyamganj flyover. The sharp kite string reportedly became entangled around his neck, causing serious injuries and leading him to lose control of the vehicle. 'Chinese Manja' Turns Deadly in Jaunpur: UP Physiotherapist Dies After Banned Kite String Slits His Throat.

Sanjay Gangwar’s Nephew Critical After Chinese Manjha Slits Neck in Bareilly

Witnesses said the accident took place when Veer Singh Gangwar was passing through the flyover area. As soon as the Chinese manjha became wrapped around his neck, he reportedly lost balance and fell from the scooter.

Local residents rushed to assist him and immediately shifted him to a private hospital for treatment. Doctors are monitoring his condition, which has been described as critical. Delhi Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Chinese Manjha Slits His Throat in Usmanpur.

After receiving information about the incident, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Sugarcane Sanjay Gangwar travelled from Pilibhit to Bareilly and visited the hospital to meet his injured nephew. Veer Singh Gangwar is the son of Ajay Singh Gangwar, a Block Chief and brother of Minister Sanjay Gangwar.

Speaking on the incident, the minister expressed concern over the continued availability of Chinese manjha despite an existing ban. He said, "Chinese manjha is completely banned. Despite this, its sale in the city is a matter of concern."

The incident has once again raised questions over the enforcement of restrictions on Chinese manjha, which has been banned in several states due to safety concerns and multiple cases of serious injuries. Minister Sanjay Gangwar said he would discuss the matter with district authorities, including the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya has directed an investigation into the matter and said authorities would examine how the banned string continues to reach local markets. He stated that an inquiry would be conducted to determine how Chinese manjha is being sold despite the prohibition and that action would be taken against those responsible.

Chinese manjha, a synthetic kite-flying string often coated with sharp materials, has been linked to numerous accidents involving motorists, pedestrians and birds across India. Authorities have repeatedly conducted enforcement drives against its sale and use due to the risks it poses to public safety.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).