Lucknow, February 2: The Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Police has been accused of asking for bribes, money to fill diesel in their vehicles by a elderly disabled woman who had filed a search complaint for her minor daughter, who she claimed was kidnapped by a relative last month, as per reports. The woman, identified as Gudiya, also said that the police questioned her daughter's character.

Gudiya has paid an amount between ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 15,000 to local policemen to fill diesel in their vehicles so that they would agree to search for her daughter who has been missing since last month. She alleged that despite filing a case, the Kanpur Police is not helping her. Uttar Pradesh: 2 Cops Exchange Blows in Kanpur Over 'Front Seat' in UP Police Vehicle, Video Goes Viral

"The cops tell me 'we are looking'. Sometimes they shoo me away, cast aspersions on my daughter's character saying she must be at fault. The police say 'fill diesel in our vehicles and we will go looking for your daughter'," the elderly woman told NDTV. Uttar Pardesh: Police Constables Fight Over 'Bribe' in Prayagraj, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

On Monday, she had approached the Kanpur Police Chief with her complaint against the officials who are not taking relevant action and asking for money. "I told the police chief I have arranged diesel worth ₹ 10,000-15,000. How can I go on like this?" Gudiya told the reporters.

Meanwhile, the Kapur Police tweeted ,"In the case, an indictment has been registered on the police station Chakeri, under the direction of CO CANTT for the recovery of the girl, 04 teams were formed, the victim woman was sent to the police station by police station and DIG / SSP-KNR ordered a departmental inquiry by outpost incharge Sanigawan UP Rajpal Singh."

