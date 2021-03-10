Lucknow, March 10: In a shocking incident, an aganwadi worker has accused a police officer and three others of gang raping her inside the police post under UP's Baduan district. The incident allegedly took place on March 4 at Shekhupur police chowki under the Civil Lines police station. The victim reportedly complaint the area SSP in this regard on the following day. The police has however refused to accept any accusation. UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies in Hamirpur, Father Alleges Rape.

As per reports, the victim had filed a complaint after some women came and snatched away government files food from her while she was discharging her duty at the aganwadi. A day after that, a police officer asked the victim to come to the station to help them with the investigation in the matter. When the victim reached the station, she was gang raped by four men including one police officer within the police post, as reported by the Times Now. UP Shocker: 3 Days After Finding Murdered Woman’s Headless Body in a Field, Police Discover Her Head in a Well.

However, the police maintains that the victim constructed a story in order to save her husband, against whom a case was filed in the said police station on the same day for molesting a woman. "The Anganwadi worker's complaint was found to be false during a probe. She wanted to save her husband in the molestation case and thus levelled false allegations," said SSP Sankalp Sharma as reported by the Times Now Digital.

