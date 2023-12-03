Lucknow, December 3: At the Baradari neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Thursday, November 30, a migrant labourer from the Pilibhit region of Uttar Pradesh reportedly died after being thrown out of a moving bus by three people and being run over by the vehicle's back wheels. Contractors Rajendra Kumar and Dharam Pal hired the bus to transport labourers to Jaipur.

In a sleeper bus headed to Jaipur with his family, wife Reena Devi and nephew Pramod Kumar, among other labourers, 30-year-old Vijay Pal requested that the conductor, who has not yet been named, halt the vehicle so he could use the restroom. West Bengal Shocker: Passenger Pushed Out of Moving Train in Birbhum, Accused Arrested (Disturbing Video).

There was an argument between them as a result of the conductor's refusal to halt the bus. When the debate got heated, Dharam Pal, Rajendra Kumar, and the conductor pushed him out of the moving vehicle. The family and other labourers were left behind as the criminals absconded from the site, the victim's wife Reena Devi told TOI.

To celebrate Diwali, my husband travelled to Pilibhit's Ramnagar village. He asked the conductor to stop the bus many times on the way back to Jaipur so he could use the washroom. Rather, the two got into a brawl with the two contractors got engaged later. They then pushed him off the bus, and the bus's back tyres ran over him. He passed away immediately. Reena added. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Passenger Thrown Out of Moving Udyan Express at Dadar Station for Resisting Molestation, Accused Arrested.

In accordance with IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304a (causing death by carelessness), the bus has been impounded, and a formal complaint has been filed, the police said.

