Lucknow, December 8: Following the death of a 22-year-old man from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh who had been identified as a beneficiary in a cyber fraud case, three Mumbai police officers were charged with aiding and abetting the suicide. The DN Nagar police's constables Gaikwad and Mhetre, who were only recognised by their last names, and sub-inspector Santosh Marsal were allegedly booked under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) by the Firozabad police.

According to the initial reports, the Police officers stationed at Dadabhai Naoroji Nagar police station in Mumbai recognised the deceased individual, Suraj Rathod, as a beneficiary in a cyber-fraud case. Delhi Police Sub Inspector Murder Case: Cop Who 'Shot Dead' SI Preeti Ahlawat Commits Suicide in Sonepat.

When the three cops came to his house on December 1, according to Rathod's father, they beat him up and took him to the local police station. He also said that the Mumbai officers demanded Rs 1.50 lakh to prevent Suraj from going to jail and weaken the case.

By the evening, we had managed to gather a total of Rs 1.30 lakh, which we handed over to the police sub-inspector. The alleged police officers assaulted my son. They ignored my repeated requests for a copy of the FIR or any other documentation proving my kid was a part of the crime, the deceased's father, Mohar Singh, a former postmaster, told TOI. Kolkata: Youth Arrested After Girlfriend Dies By Suicide After Tiff Over Social Media Posts.

Early on December 2, Suraj hung himself from a ceiling fan at his house, according to the FIR. On December 4, while receiving medical care at an Agra hospital, he passed away. The loss of family reputation and the violence traumatised my son. He had never been to Mumbai before and was a student at a government polytechnic institution. His criminal record was clean. The three Mumbai police officers are to blame for his demise, Singh added.

