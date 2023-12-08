Lucknow, December 8: In a startling incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur sold off her daughter to a Haryana-based man for Rs 4 lakh on the false pretence of getting married. After being married, the 18-year-old girl experienced sexual harassment. However, she eventually broke free from her husband's hold and took a bus back to her hometown.

The victim, who hails from Chiluatal region In Gorakhpur, eventually went to the police on Wednesday, December 6, with a written complaint against her mother and a family friend. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Sold Off By Lover, ‘Auctioned’ and Gang Raped in Agra; Seven Arrested.

Superintendent of Police (North) Manoj Avasthi has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the matter after becoming aware of the claim, and he has stated that suitable action would be taken against the accused person post-investigation.

Previously, 13 Individuals, including four women, were arrested in the Sonbhadra area of Varanasi, breaking up a human trafficking ring. In addition to recovering mobile phones, other items, and cash totalling Rs 80,000 from those detained, police also managed to rescue a woman. More women and girls that the group had sold were being sought after by the police. Shocking Human Trafficking & Rape Case: 8-Year-Old UP Girl Sold to Rajasthan Man, is Mother of 4 at age of 16.

Investigations revealed that a villager in the Pannuganj region was attempting to use middlemen to sell her married daughter to a group based in Rajasthan. According to officials, the men from Rajasthan used the woman's Aadhar card to determine that she was already married. They then declined to marry her, but not before giving her mother Rs 80,000 and transferring Rs 1.20 lakh into the middlemen's bank accounts.

