Lucknow, November 30: Some guests allegedly injured the a cook by dousing him in hot oil because they were upset that they hadn't received freshly made hot rotis (flat bread) at the wedding. According to the police on Thursday, November 30, the cook suffered serious burn injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.

It happened late on Wednesday night at the wedding of a man named Pannalal's daughter in the Moosajhag police station area of Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident involved the groom's uncle, Indrapal Pali, and others. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Pours Hot Oil on Finance Company Employees For Demanding EMI in Jhunjhunu.

According to the initial reports, when the groom and his uncle were eating among others, they asked for hot rotis. They were told that it was too late to comply with the request and that, according to witness accounts, the tandoor had already been put out. Exasperated by the rejection, Indrapal and his three friends moved closer to the spot where the cook was preparing for the feast that was to come. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Student Injured as Lover Pours Boiling Oil on Her in Eluru; Accused Absconding.

The accused allegedly poured boiling oil on the victim in rage before fleeing the scene immediately. According to reports, the cook, Rajesh, is in severe condition after being taken to a private hospital. Mahendra Pal Singh, the station house officer, said that a complaint has been filed in relation to the incident and that efforts are in progress to quickly bring the accused persons to justice.

