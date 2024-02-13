Lucknow, February 13: In Kanpur's Kashiram Colony in Uttar Pradesh, a man attempted suicide on Monday, February 12, after allegedly strangling his wife and daughter to death.

Police at Kashiram Colony Phase 1 Chakeri identified the deceased as Nisha (35), a local resident, and her daughter Ashni (5). The deceased woman's husband was discovered in an injured condition by the police. He was taken to Kashiram Hospital and later, in a critical state, was moved to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

Arjun Jaiswal, according to the police, has been residing in Kashiram Colony for a while. On Sunday night, he closed his shop situated close to his house and came home. Lucknow Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Strangling His Six-Year-Old Son to Death.

His neighbours went to his house on Monday afternoon to check on him and his family when he did not open the door for an extended period of time. However, the neighbours called the police because they were afraid something was wrong when the door remained closed despite several knocks.

Upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the location, forced open the door, and entered. The bodies of Arjun's wife and daughter were found on the bathroom floor, and the police found him laying in a pool of blood close to it. According to police sources, Arjun's possessions included a suicide note that was found. Delhi Shocker: Man Strangles Wife To Death in Dwarka, Tries To Frame It As Suicide; Arrested.

Financial constraints were cited as the cause for the drastic action in the suicide letter, according to police, who also noted that Arjun's condition is critical. Postmortem examination of the bodies is being sent. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrawan Kumar Singh told TOI, "We are attempting to ascertain the circumstances which compelled the man to take the drastic measure before killing his wife and daughter."

