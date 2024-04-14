Bahraich, April 14: A man allegedly hacked his teenage sister to death with a shovel and later before hanging himself in a village here, police said Sunday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh said on Saturday night a watchman of Majra Badhuvapur village informed police that Shyama Devi (16) had been hacked to death by her brother Munshilal (29) in their house. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper's Finger Over Rs 50 Dispute in Banda District, Booked

After committing the murder, Munshilal committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree branch at some distance from their house, he said. When a police team reached the sibling's house, their mother, elder brother and sister-in-law had fled, Singh said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said.