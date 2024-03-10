Ghaziabad, March 10: A 45-year-old man was taken into custody on Saturday, March 9, after he reportedly kidnapped his neighbour's seven-year-old daughter and held her hostage for Rs 5,000 in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Madan took the girl by rail to Jhansi. Fearing he would be followed by police, he went back to Ghaziabad with the intention of taking the girl someplace else when he was apprehended. Officers said that the girl was unhurt.

After being questioned, Madan admitted that he had abducted the youngster as he was in dire need of money. According to the police, the girl's father, Krishna Gupta, reportedly owed him Rs 5,000 and hadn't paid him in over a month. UP: Boy Escapes Kidnapping Bid by Biting Kidnapper, Jumping Off Moving Van in Ghaziabad.

Madan, the accused, works as a worker in Delhi and resides in Bhovapur, Kaushambi. The youngster was playing in the vicinity on Thursday afternoon when Madan invited her to the train station. She didn't think anything of his conduct because she knew him. Subsequently, Madan contacted Amit, a nearby retailer, and demanded the ransom to ensure her safe return. Ghaziabad: A Month On, Man Held for Abducting Minor Girl; Victim Rescued.

According to the police, daily wage worker Krishna Gupta reported the kidnapping to the Kaushambi police on Friday, March 8, at approximately one in the morning. Several teams were then assembled to locate the accused and the child. At the Kaushambi police station, an abduction for ransom complaint under Section 364(A) was filed later.

