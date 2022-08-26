Shahjahanpur, August 26: A bizarre incident has come to light from Shahjahanpur district where a 21-year-old pizza delivery boy was allegedly shot at by two men for refusing to accept a torn Rs 200 note on Wednesday. The victim, Sachin Kashyap was rushed to hospital where his condition is said to be critical, reported TOI.

As per the reports, cops have taken Nadeem Khan (27) and his brother, Nayeem (29) into custody. The incident took place on Wednesday night at around 11:30 pm when Sachin and his coworker delivered the accused's food parcel and left taking the payment. Delhi Shocker: Jeweller Shot at During Robbery in Najafgarh Area, Two Held After Encounter.

Later, the victim and his friend went to buy a soft drink with the Rs 200 note that the accused paid them. The shopkeeper told them that he cannot accept the note as it was torn. Following this, the friends went back to the accused's house and requested them to replace it. Nadeem, one of the accused, got angry and started abusing. Shortly after, Nayeem came out and shot Sachin with a country-made pistol.

A neighbour informed the cops after hearing a gunshot. Cops raided the accused's house and recovered the country-made gun used in the crime. They also arrested the accused duo. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused.

