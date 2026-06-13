UP Shocker: Temple Priest Murdered Inside Shrine Premises After Opposing Liquor Consumption by Miscreants; Police Launch Investigation

A temple priest, identified as Baba Nathan, was brutally murdered inside a shrine's premises on Friday in Begarajpur village under the Mansurpur police station area. The attack occurred after Nathan strongly opposed local individuals consuming liquor on the sacred property.

According to local authorities, the confrontation began when the priest observed men drinking alcohol within the temple boundaries. Maintaining the sanctity of the religious site, he firmly requested them to leave. The verbal dispute quickly escalated, resulting in the suspects fatally attacking the victim before escaping. Devotees arriving for prayers later discovered the body. Double Murder in Uttar Pradesh: Two Minor Children Brutally Murdered by Neighbour in Budaun, Tension Grips City.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao confirmed that a formal case of murder has been registered against two accused individuals, identified as 22-year-old Aniket and 23-year-old Arun. The case has been filed under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on an official complaint received by the police. Balrampur Shocker: Temple Priest’s Son Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.

Law enforcement agencies have deployed multiple teams to apprehend the fleeing suspects. A forensic unit has secured critical evidence from the crime scene, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Security has been heightened in the area to maintain public order.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).