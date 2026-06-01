UP Shocker: Woman Climbs 120-Foot Mobile Tower With 5-Year-Old Child In Gonda, Demands to Live With Her Lover (Watch Video)

A high-voltage drama unfolded in Gonda district on Monday when a local woman climbed a 120-foot mobile tower alongside her five-year-old child, demanding to live with her lover. The incident triggered massive panic in the area, prompting an hours-long rescue operation by local authorities and emergency teams.

According to local police officials, the woman took the extreme step following a domestic dispute involving her relationship. Stranded high up on the metal framework with her young toddler, she refused to descend until her demands were met, attracting a massive crowd of onlookers at the base of the structure. Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Woman Climbs High-Tension Electric Pole In Gorakhpur After Husband Finds Out About Her Extramarital Affair.

Upon receiving information, local administration and police teams rushed to the spot to defuse the situation. Due to the high altitude and severe risk to the young child, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was deployed to safely execute the complex rescue mission. Video: High Voltage Drama Outside Sitamarhi Court in Bihar As Woman Forces Husband To Stay With Her.

SDRF Rescues Mother, Child From 120-Foot Tower in Gonda

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Woman climbs a 120-foot mobile tower with her five-year-old child in Gonda, demanding to live with her lover; SDRF safely rescues both. pic.twitter.com/LWHZ3pAoGA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2026

SDRF personnel carefully scaled the transmission tower and successfully persuaded the woman to cooperate. Both the mother and her five-year-old son were safely brought down to the ground without injuries. Authorities have stated that counseling and legal procedures are currently underway to resolve the matter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).