New Delhi, February 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated France for the formal launch of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

He called the move a wonderful example of encouraging digital payments and strengthening ties.

PM Modi Congratulates France for Launching of UPI

Great to see this- it marks a significant step towards taking UPI global. This is a wonderful example of encouraging digital payments and fostering stronger ties. https://t.co/jf1sTf41c5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 2, 2024

