‘US Paid No Heed to India’s Concerns’: Congress Targets Centre After EAM S Jaishankar’s Call With Marco Rubio on Indian Sailors’ Deaths

New Delhi, June 14: Congress on Sunday criticised United States' coarse response and also disapproved of India's 'feeble' response to American Navy strike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, which claimed the lives of three Indian seafarers. They also called out External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for not being "firm enough" in presenting India's situation during his conversation with US counterpart Marco Rubio.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Manish Tewari called the incident "extremely unfortunate". He said: "It reflects deep insensitivity towards India's concerns. There is no regret, remorse or empathy. In fact, there is a blunt message which has been given that anybody who violates US embargos in the State of Hormuz would have to pay the price. Essentially implying that the tanker which was hit by the US was allegedly violating that embargo." ‘Blockade Violations Won’t Be Tolerated’: Marco Rubio Tells S Jaishankar After India Protests Tanker Attacks.

"But given the fact that India had expressed strong concerns about how the three Indian nationals died in the airstrikes, there is no reflection of having that registered with the US government," he added. Manish Tewari asserted that EAM Jaishankar should have "stood up to this display of coarse behaviour by US government". Echoing similar view, Congress leader Pawan Khera said: "Yesterday, S. Jaishankar used very mild words and did not firmly present our position. We lost the lives of three of our citizens; in a way, the United States has killed three Indians."

"Even after that, not even a strong word of condemnation came from Mr. Jaishankar, nor was there any pressure on the US to apologize. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even issue a condolence message. In fact, it is America who is scolding us," he remarked. Khera noted that according to Geneva Convention of 1949, no commercial vessel can be attacked in this manner. Indian Seafarer Dies Aboard MT Celestial: Indian Embassy Seeking Quick Repatriation of Nationals’ Mortal Remains From Oman.

‘US Paid No Heed to India’s Concerns’

Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari on the discussion held between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and EAM S. Jaishankar, says, "Well, it is extremely unfortunate if you peruse the readout of the call between the External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Secretary of… pic.twitter.com/RrrxRe0bLx — IANS (@ians_india) June 14, 2026

In a post on social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified." Earlier on Friday, the US' Charge d'Affaires (CDA), Jason Meeks, was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

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