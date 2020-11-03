Thulasendrapuram , November 3: As the USA goes to polls, on Tuesday, posters in support of the US Vice-President Candidate from the Democratic party, Kamala Harris have been put up in her native village Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu. The posters and hoardings were put up in the village to back her candidacy for the post of vice-president. Apart from putting up the posters, special prayers were also offered at a Thulasendrapuram temple for her victory. The prayers were offered at the native village of Kamla Harris's family. US Elections 2020: How is The President Elected? What is The Electoral College? 5 Questions Answered.

The entire Tiruvarur district extend their support and wishes to Harris for success in the US polls. A resident of Thulasendrapuram said,"we want her to win the polls, we're praying for her." Earlier, while accepting the Democratic nomination for the US vice-president, in August, Harris has used a Tamil word 'Chitti'- meaning aunty, in her speech.US Elections 2020 Candidate Profile: Know All About Kamala Harris, The Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate, And Her Husband Douglas Emhoff.

Read The Tweets Here:

Tamil Nadu: Posters showing support for US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris put up in her native village Thulasendrapuram Harris is the running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in #USElections2020 pic.twitter.com/O1y8Trjwly — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

Tamil Nadu: Special prayers offered at a temple at the native village of US Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Tiruvarur district wishing success for her in the upcoming US Presidential polls. "We want her to win the polls, we're praying for her," says a local pic.twitter.com/5F4wMpNW2b — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

Kamala Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected as a US senator. She was elected as Senator on a Democratic ticket from Oakland in 2016. Harris is running for the office of vice president of the USA as a democrat nominee. Joe Biden is the presidential candidate for Democratic Party in US Elections 2020.

