Boston, March 17: In US, the tragic murder of 20-year-old Paruchuri Abhijit, an engineering student hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district has shocked the Indian community in the country. Abhijit was killed by unidentified assailants in Boston, and his body was dumped in a car within a forest in the nearby area. The tragic death of the Indian student has sparked several speculations at the University of Boston, where he was a student.

According to a report in Times of India, the US police commenced an investigation pertaining to the matter after receiving missing complaints from Abhijit's friends. Following a search operation, law enforcement authorities located the victim's body inside a car within a forest by tracing signals from his phone. However several theories arose revolving the unfortunate incident. Indian Student Dies in Florida: Telangana Man Studying in US Killed in Jet-Ski Accident.

Authorities suspect that the youth was killed for money and his laptop. However, the circumstances surrounding Abhijit's murder on campus have ignited various speculations. It is speculated that he might have been engaged in a dispute with other students at the university, complicating the investigation.

Abhijit, the only son of Paruchuri Chakradhar and Srilakshmi, was known as a diligent student from an early age. According to the family members of the deceased, despite initial hesitation from his mother regarding his desire to pursue higher education abroad, she eventually consented, considering her son's future. US: Indian Student Chased, Attacked and Robbed by Four Men in Chicago, Horrifying Video Surfaces.

Subsequently, Abhijit secured an engineering degree seat in Boston university and shifted to US for further studies. However, tragedy struck the family when he was murdered under suspicious circumstances. As per the latest information, Abhijit's body was repatriated to Burripalem in the Guntur district following the completion of required formalities, while authorities in the United States continue the investigation.

