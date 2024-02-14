New York, February 14: A man in the US has filed a lawsuit against a medical device manufacturer, alleging that its surgical robot caused fatal injuries to his wife during a colon cancer operation. Harvey Sultzer claims that Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci robot burned a hole in his wife Sandra’s small intestine, which led to multiple complications and her eventual death in February 2022.

As per the New York Post, the lawsuit, filed on February 6, 2024, states that Sandra underwent surgery at Florida's Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital in September 2021, where the da Vinci robot was used to perform a minimally invasive procedure. However, the robot malfunctioned and damaged her internal organs, requiring further surgeries and treatments. The lawsuit accuses Intuitive Surgical of negligence, product liability, failure to warn, and loss of consortium. US: Solo Woman Traveller Dies Onboard Royal Caribbean’s Nine-Month Cruise With 160 Destinations.

Man Sues Medical Manufacturer

The lawsuit also alleges that the company knew about the insulation defects in the robot but did not inform the patients or the doctors. It also claims that the company has underreported thousands of incidents of injuries and malfunctions related to the robot to the Food and Drug Administration. Additionally, the lawsuit accuses the company of failing to train the doctors properly on how to use the robot and of selling the robot to hospitals that are not experienced in robotic surgery. Sultzer is seeking over $75,000 in damages from the company, as well as punitive damages.

Intuitive Surgical is one of the leading makers of surgical robots, and its da Vinci system is widely used for various procedures. The company claims that the robot enhances the precision and dexterity of the surgeons and reduces the risks of infection and blood loss. US Shocker: Woman Ground Worker Dies After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine at Alabama Airport, Authorities Impose USD 15,000 Fine on Piedmont Airlines.

However, the company has also faced several lawsuits and criticisms over the safety and effectiveness of the robot. The da Vinci system was introduced in 1999 and received FDA approval in 2000. Since then, it has been linked to several cases of injuries, deaths, and errors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).