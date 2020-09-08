Gonda, September 8: Five persons who had entered a well to rescue a calf, died after inhaling poisonous gases. The incident took place on Tuesday in the Maharajganj police circle. According to reports, three of the deceased belonged to one family. These three persons had climbed down into the well to rescue a calf that had fallen in.

Two others went in to rescue these three persons who were apparently drowning after having fainted. The local people informed the police and the fire brigade was called to get them out. They were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead. Andhra Pradesh: 100 Cows Dead at Kothuru Tadepalli Gaushala in Vijayawada.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. District Magistrate Nitin Bansal told reporters that the calf, however, was brought out alive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).