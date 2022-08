Uttar Pradesh | Agra Fort decorated in tricolours on the eve of #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/5dt1BJEeFh— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2022 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).