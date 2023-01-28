Lucknow, January 28: In an unusual incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, a man had to pay heavy price for going into the bride’s room repeatedly in the midst of marriage rituals. Actually the groom’s father did not like his son’s act of going into the bride’s room and slapped him. The son in retaliation slapped his father back. Enraged by this incident, the girl refused to marry and the wedding procession had to return empty-handed.

According to a report in UPTak, the marriage of the daughter of a village in the Shivrampur police station area was fixed with a person from Barra in Kanpur. The procession had reached the door of the girl and everything was going well. However, on seeing the beauty of the girl during the Jaimala, the bridegroom lost all senses and could not separate himself from the bride. Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Minor Held for Snatching Groom’s ‘Money Garland’ of Rs 1,64,500 in Mayapuri.

Actually, the groom’s family had a custom that in his family the bride is sent back to her maternal home only after 4-5 days of marriage, and then she returns to in-laws house only after a long time. The boy was getting very upset about this and during the wedding rituals, he was trying to appease the bride by going to the room again and again. Uttar Pradesh: Bride Cancels Wedding As Groom Fails To Count Currency Notes in Farrukhabad.

The groom's father became very upset by his son’s activity and slapped his son. After getting slapped, the boy also got angry and without thinking anything, he also slapped his father in front of everyone. This had a very adverse effect on the mind of the bride and she refused to marry in such a family. The bride said that the groom came to her several times and said if she wants to complete her studies, then she had to complete it from Kanpur only means from her in-law's house and not from Chitrakoot. The girl was already worried about this matter and after that, her heart broke due to the slapping and she refused to marry. After this decision of the bride, the marriage rituals were stopped.

Cops arrived at the scene and tried to convince both the parties but both sides were not ready to accept anything. After the settlement of the money transactions that took place due to the planned wedding between the two, the groom's side returned empty-handed.

