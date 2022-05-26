Lucknow, May 26: The Yogi Adityanath-led government on Thursday presented the annual budget of Uttar Pradesh for the fiscal year 2022-23. Before addressing the legislative assembly, finance minister Suresh Khanna said that the state's budget would focus on infrastructure, employment generation, youth, and women. Meantime, he highlighted that the state's economic situation has been improving even during the pandemic.

Presenting the budget, FM Khanna said, " UP's economy is improving rapidly. We believe that we will be successful in taking the state's economy to USD 1 trillion.” The main features of the UP Budget 2022-23 were the allocation of Rs. 1 crore to set up a Board to oversee the welfare of old saints and pujaris in the state and Rs 300 crore for ensuring that the children of labourers and street vendors have access to quality education. UP Global Investors Summit: Yogi Government Gears Up for 3rd Ground-Breaking Ceremony.

Yogi Adityanath, showing belief in the new budget, tweeted in Hindi, "the latest state budget is focused on ensuring self-reliance in the state. A public welfare Budget dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh will be presented in the House today. With inspiration from the respected prime minister, the double-engine government of the BJP is working relentlessly to make Uttar Pradesh the 'growth engine' of the country."

Here are some of the key highlights from Maharashtra Budget 2022-23:

FM Suresh Khanna on Thursday presented an annual budget of Uttar Pradesh of a whopping Rs 6,15,518.97 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

Rs 276.66 crore has been proposed for the state's special security force entrusted with the task of security of courts and historical and religious places. UP Budget 2022–23: Yogi 2.0 Govt To Focus on Infra, Employment, Youth and Women, Says FM Suresh Khanna.

The state government has proposed Rs 75.50 crore for women's empowerment scheme. Under the Mission Shakti programme, Rs 20 crore has been proposed for the safety and empowerment of women and skill development in the micro and small scale industries sector.

The UP government proposed Rs 650 crore under the farmers' accident scheme. For farmers, there is a provision to provide a maximum of Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental death/disability under the scheme.

According to the UP Budget 2022-23, a total of 119.30 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers will be distributed. According to the budget, two crore smartphones/tablets will be distributed to the youth under the 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp' Patra.

Rs. 1,000 crores has been proposed for the CM's Minor Irrigation Scheme. Apart from this, Rs 1,500 crore has been proposed for Swami Vivekanand Youth Empowerment Scheme.

Rs. 95 crores have also been proposed for land purchase for the establishment of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. While, Rs. 100.45 crore has been kept for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow.

The UP Budget 2022-23 emphasized infrastructural development by ensuring the development of world-class infrastructure and seamless connectivity via expressways, waterways, and airports.

While speaking on the newly presented budget, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "we had made 130 announcements in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp ahead of the 2022 polls. This budget includes 97 of those 130 Sankalps. 44 of them are new, the rest are the carryforwards from the previous Sankalp Patra.

विधान सभा चुनाव-2022 के 'लोक कल्याण संकल्प पत्र' में लोक-कल्याण के लिए कुल 130 घोषणाएं हुई थीं। उनमें से कुल 97 संकल्पों को आज प्रस्तुत हुए पहले बजट में ही हम लोगों ने स्थान दिया है। इन संकल्पों की सिद्धि हेतु बजट में कुल ₹54,883 करोड़ का प्रावधान किया गया है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 26, 2022

In the fiscal year 2021-22, UP presented an annual budget of Rs. 5.50 lakh crore. The size of the budget has been increased by Rs. 5.66 lakh crore this year.

