Lucknow, April 19: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leaving no stone unturned in the fight against Corona. On his instruction, medical resources are being augmented in hospitals and medical colleges. The number of doctors and para medics is also being increased in Covid treatment.

In this sequence, as many as 106 doctors selected from the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission have been given postings on Monday. They have been handed Covid treatment duties. COVID-19 Surge in Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad High Court Orders Lockdown in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur Till April 26.

Out of these new doctors, 18 were selected in Orthopedic Department, six in TB and Chest, 19 in Pediatrics Department, five in Ophathamalogy, eight in ENT, 12 in Obs & Gyny, 22 in General Medicine, one in Forensic Department, one in Skin & BD, three in Radiotherapy , Five in Epidemology, five in RHTC cum Assistant Teacher and one medical teacher in plastic surgery. They all are currently deployed in Covid treatment.

Alok Kumar, the Principal Secretary,Medical Education said that the resource crunch would not be there in the fight against Corona. He said that along with human resource, the number of beds in the hospitals was being further increased. Apart from this, orders have also been issued to purchase additional cylinders to make medical oxygen gas available.