Bijnor, April 18: A groom and two others sustained multiple injuries after a high-tension power line fell on their makeshift dwelling, causing a fire in Madhovala village of Rehar area in Bijnor.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, when Monu Singh, 24, Manoj Kumar, 27, and his wife Yashoda Devi, 25, were getting ready for his wedding. After the high-tension line fell, three cooking gas cylinders also burst, spreading the fire. Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Rubber Warehouse in Meerut, Firefighters on Scene.

Fire tenders and police rushed to the spot and doused the fire. According to Rehar SHO Dheeraj Solanki, the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital where doctors described their condition as stable. The wedding ceremony was held later.

